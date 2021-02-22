China's foreign minister calls for the U.S. to remove tariffs and sanctions

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks at a news conference after restoring diplomatic ties with Kiribati on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 27, 2019.

BEIJING — China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called on the new U.S. administration to stop the "suppression" of Chinese technology companies, as he laid out conditions for U.S.-China cooperation going forward.

Citing national security concerns, former U.S. President Donald Trump sanctioned dozens of Chinese companies in the last three years.

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is one of the most prominent companies that suffered from those orders, falling from the number one smartphone vendor globally to sixth place last year as a result of the sanctions.

China would like the U.S. to remove tariffs and sanctions on companies, and "abandon irrational suppression of China's technological progress, so as to create necessary conditions for China-U.S. cooperation," Wang said, according to an official English translation shared by the foreign ministry.