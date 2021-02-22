Elon Musk says SpaceX 'will double' Starlink satellite internet speeds later this year

A Starlink user terminal installed on the roof of a building in Canada.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the company's Starlink satellite internet service "will double" speeds to customers "later this year," as it continues to build out the global consumer network.

"Speed will double to ~300Mb/s & latency will drop to ~20ms later this year," Musk said in a tweet on Monday, responding to a user who showed speed tests ranging between 77 and 130 Mbps.

Latency is the amount of delay in an internet network, defining how much time it takes a signal to travel back-and-forth from a destination. Latency and download speeds are key measures for an internet service provider.

In a following tweet, Musk added that Starlink will reach customers around "most" of the Earth by the end of 2021, and is expecting to have complete global coverage "by next year."

He emphasized that that Starlink, like other satellite broadband services, is intended for customers in "low to medium population density area."

"Cellular will always have the advantage in dense urban areas," Musk said.