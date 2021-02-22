Mike Santoli’s market notes: Betting on reopening, sloppy selling in Apple and Tesla

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.
The excitement of a faster reopening has turned more urgent and has lots of money in motion across asset classes and market sectors. The rise in Treasury yields ran into some cautious words from Christine Lagarde but "reflation" energy is still animating the tape. So far, the net damage in the core indexes is pretty modest.