Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Snap, Delta, Foot Locker, Airbnb & more
Published Mon, Feb 22 2021
8:13 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Barclays named TJX Companies a top pick in 2021.
Credit Suisse upgraded Tapestry to overweight from neutral.
Loop upgraded Airbnb to buy from hold.
Deutsche Bank upgraded United, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and American to buy from hold.
Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott to outperform from in line.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap to overweight from equal weight.
Bank of America raised its price target on Target to $260 from $225.
Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker to outperform from in line.
Mizuho raised its price target on Square to $380 from $300.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on General Electric to $15 from $14.
Metin Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
