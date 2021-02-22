Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Target, Snap, Delta, Foot Locker, Airbnb & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Barclays named TJX Companies a top pick in 2021.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Tapestry to overweight from neutral.
  • Loop upgraded Airbnb to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded United, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue and American to buy from hold.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott to outperform from in line.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap to overweight from equal weight.
  • Bank of America raised its price target on Target to $260 from $225.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker to outperform from in line.
  • Mizuho raised its price target on Square to $380 from $300.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on General Electric to $15 from $14.
Metin Aktas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

