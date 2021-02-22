Starboard’s Jeff Smith says his SPAC’s merger target is a play on further digital adoption

Jeff Smith, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Starboard Value LP.

Activist investor Jeff Smith's special purpose acquisition company has found its merger target, and it's a play continued digital transformation across industries.

Smith's SPAC, Starboard Value Acquisition, announced Monday it plans to combine with data-center firm Cyxtera Technologies. The deal implies an enterprise values of $3.4 billion for Cyxtera.

In an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell," Smith said sees strong long-term potential for Cyxtera to grow and thrive as a key link in the chain of digital adoption.