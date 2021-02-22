Skip Navigation
Starboard’s Jeff Smith says his SPAC’s merger target is a play on further digital adoption

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jeff Smith, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Starboard Value LP.
Chris Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Activist investor Jeff Smith's special purpose acquisition company has found its merger target, and it's a play continued digital transformation across industries.

Smith's SPAC, Starboard Value Acquisition, announced Monday it plans to combine with data-center firm Cyxtera Technologies. The deal implies an enterprise values of $3.4 billion for Cyxtera.

In an interview on CNBC's "Closing Bell," Smith said sees strong long-term potential for Cyxtera to grow and thrive as a key link in the chain of digital adoption.

