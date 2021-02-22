Watch live: Biden Covid team holds briefing as U.S. death toll reaches grim milestone

[The stream is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Monday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 500,000 Americans, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier in the day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden will order all flags on federal property be lowered to half-staff for the next five days to mark the grim milestone of 500,000 American deaths due to Covid-19.

Separately, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is encouraging Americans to steel themselves against a sense of Covid-19 complacency even as coronavirus infections plummet and some scientists predict that herd immunity is just around the corner.

