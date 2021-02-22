We're on a 'one-way road to freedom,' Boris Johnson tells Britain after Covid lockdowns

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had some good news for the country on Monday after months of lockdown, saying an "unparalleled" vaccination program meant it was "now traveling on a one-way road to freedom."

The lockdown easing for England will come in a number of steps and will "at every stage be dependent on data not dates," he said. The first step will see schools in England reopen on March 8. The last, planned for June 21, will see the abolishment of all limits on mixing and the reopening of any sectors that remain closed, such as nightclubs.

It comes as Johnson confirmed that over 17.7 million Britons had received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

"Nearly a year after this pandemic began, this unparalleled national effort has decisively shifted the odds in our favor," Johnson said in a press conference Monday evening. "We no longer have to rely simply on lockdowns."

He added: "With every day that goes by, this program of vaccinations is creating a shield around the entire population, which means that we are now traveling on a one-way road to freedom and we can begin safely to restart our lives and do it with confidence."