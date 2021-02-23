Australia stocks little changed; HSBC earnings ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Australia was little changed in Tuesday morning trade, with investors in Asia-Pacific set to monitor technology stocks regionally after their counterparts declined overnight on Wall Street.

In morning trade, the S&P/ASX 200 traded slightly higher.

On the earnings front, HSBC is set to report its full-year results on Tuesday. Reuters reported Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter, that HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking.

Markets in Japan are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.