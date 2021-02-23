Skip Navigation
Politics

Dominion's $1.3 billion election suit against MyPillow's Lindell is 'definitely not the last,' CEO says

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
Share
Key Points
  • Dominion Voting Systems will "definitely" file more lawsuits against those who pushed those false claims about its role in the 2020 election, the company's CEO told CNBC.
  • Dominion has filed defamation suits against Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.
  • They are accused of causing “irreparable harm” to the company’s reputation through their spread of baseless conspiracy theories about Dominion.
  • Asked directly if Dominion would sue Fox News, Poulos said, "We are not ruling anybody out."
VIDEO3:3603:36
Dominion Voting Systems CEO says company's intention is to get the facts on the table
Closing Bell

Dominion Voting Systems, a primary target of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, will "definitely" file more lawsuits against those who pushed those false claims, the company's CEO said Tuesday.

CEO John Poulos, whose company filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit a day earlier against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, confirmed that more legal action was coming in an interview with CNBC's Eamon Javers on "Closing Bell."

It's "definitely not the last lawsuit," Poulos said.

Asked directly if Dominion would sue Fox News, Poulos said, "We are not ruling anybody out."

Dominion since January has also filed suits against former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.

Combination of Mike Lindell, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell who are being sued by Dominion Voting Systems.
Reuters | Getty Images | Reuters

They and Lindell are all accused of causing "irreparable harm" to the company's reputation through their spread of baseless conspiracy theories.

The three lawsuits each seek more than $1.3 billion in damages.

"The reputational damage alone has been devastating to us," Poulos told CNBC. He insisted that the "larger point" of suing Lindell, Giuliani and Powell is "really is to get the facts on the table."

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.