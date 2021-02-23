Dominion's $1.3 billion election suit against MyPillow's Lindell is 'definitely not the last,' CEO says

Dominion Voting Systems, a primary target of baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, will "definitely" file more lawsuits against those who pushed those false claims, the company's CEO said Tuesday.

CEO John Poulos, whose company filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit a day earlier against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, confirmed that more legal action was coming in an interview with CNBC's Eamon Javers on "Closing Bell."

It's "definitely not the last lawsuit," Poulos said.

Asked directly if Dominion would sue Fox News, Poulos said, "We are not ruling anybody out."

Dominion since January has also filed suits against former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell.