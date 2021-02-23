Hillary Clinton is co-writing a thriller novel that reckons with a post-Trump world

Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during the Hulu Panel at Winter TCA 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 17, 2020 in Pasadena, California.

Hillary Clinton is trying her hand at fiction writing.

The mystery novel fan and former Secretary of State is teaming up with award-winning author Louise Penny to pen her first non-fiction book "State of Terror."

The novel centers around a novice Secretary of State working in the administration of a rival politician who tries to solve a wave of terrorist attacks. The newly minted president has been inaugurated after "four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage," a clear swipe at former president Donald Trump.

"State of Terror," which will be jointly released by Clinton's publisher Simon & Schuster and Penny's St. Martin's Press, is set to arrive in bookshops on Oct. 12.

Penny, whose previous work includes "The Cruelest Month" and "The Brutal Telling," is a long-time friend of Clinton.

"When it was suggested my friend Hillary and I write a political thriller together, I could not say yes fast enough," Penny said in a statement Tuesday.

Clinton has previously written a handful of nonfiction books including her memoir "Living History;" "Hard Choices," which covered her time working with President Barack Obama; and "What Happened," which details her loss to Trump in the 2016 election.

Clinton's transition to fiction writing comes as her husband, former President Bill Clinton, is set to release his second collaboration with mystery writer James Patterson. The pair previously wrote the cyber thriller "The President is Missing" and are set to publish a follow up called "The President's Daughter" in June.

Financial terms for Clinton and Penny's deal were not disclosed.