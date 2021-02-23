Two years after launch, Huawei to roll out its Google Android rival to phones — with big challenges

Huawei will need to find a source of chip supplies for its smartphones. But HarmonyOS is the other "critically important" part to ensure the survival of Huawei's smartphone business, according to Nicole Peng, analyst at Canalys.

Development of HarmonyOS

Huawei touts HarmonyOS as an operating system that can work across devices from smartphones to TVs. In September, it launched the second version of HarmonyOS and has been courting developers to make apps for the platform. And with a view to international users, Huawei redesigned the interface for its app store known as the AppGallery and improved navigation functions.

A guest holds her phone showing a picture taken during Huawei's press conference unveiling its new HarmonyOS operating system in Dongguan, Guangdong province on August 9, 2019. Fred Dufour | AFP| Getty Images

"Search integrated into the AppGallery will help a lot in terms of helping people discover apps," Peng said. Also, Huawei will be pushing the update to existing users of its devices which should help drive use of the operating system overseas. Currently, Huawei's AppGallery has over 530 million monthly active users.

Smartphone challenges ahead