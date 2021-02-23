Skip Navigation
Mike Santoli’s market notes: Tesla tangled in tech sell-off, Nasdaq purge, Apple looking tough

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics

  • The jagged, fitful market realignment out of crowded secular-growth in favor of recovery beneficiaries (which might no longer be much less crowded) continues. Sometimes the baton gets dropped in the handoff, which happened with the downward flush at the open as the sell-off in the disruptive-tech/Tesla complex got disorderly for a minute there.

