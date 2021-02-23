Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: GameStop, Square, Intuit & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Square – Shares of the financial services company slipped 4.1% amid news news that Square purchased $170 million in Bitcoin. Square also reported quarterly results that beat analyst expectations. The company earned 32 cents per share on revenue of $3.16 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a profit of 24 cents per share on revenue of $3.09 billion.

Toll Brothers – The home construction company's shares were up 1.4% after Toll Brothers reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company posted earnings per share of 76 cents on revenue of $1.41 billion. Analysts expected a profit of 47 cents per share on revenue of $1.35 billion, according to Refinitiv.

GameStop – Shares of the gaming retailer slid 4% after GameStop announced CFO Jim Bell was resigning, effective March 26. The company also said it started a search for Bell's replacement.

Intuit – Intuit shares dipped 3% after the company's quarterly numbers fell short of analyst estimates. The company reported earnings per share of 68 cents, while FactSet estimated earnings per share of 86 cents. Intuit also missed the mark on the top line, reporting revenue of $1.58 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $1.68 billion, according to FactSet.

Sprout Social – The software company's stock gained 3.5% on the back of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Sprout reported a loss of 6 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 11 cents per share, according to FactSet. Sprout's revenue of $37.5 million also beat analyst estimates.

Verisk Analytics – The analytics company's shares pulled back by 3% after the company reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Verisk reported earnings per share of $1.27, while FactSet estimated a profit of $1.30 per share. The company also reported revenue of $713.3 million, slightly below analyst forecasts.

Flowserve – Flowserve shares were down 8% after the industrial machinery company issued full-year earnings guidance that disappointed analysts and investors. The company expects earnings per share to range between $1.30 and $1.55. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 2021 earnings guidance of $1.66 per share.