Tesla drops another 6% in premarket, bringing two-day losses to 14%

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019.

Tesla's recent slide continued on Tuesday, as investors rotate out of high-flying tech names.

Shares of the electric vehicle maker dipped 6% during premarket trading on Tuesday, after losing 8.55% on Monday for its biggest daily loss since Sept.

Tesla is the poster child for disruptive tech stocks, which investors favored during the depths of the pandemic. The tech sector led the market out of the Covid-induced rout last year, but more recently investors have been looking elsewhere. Amid stimulus measures and a widescale vaccine rollout, some of the more beaten-down and cyclical sectors now look more attractive.

Tesla is coming off its third straight week of losses, and amid the recent weakness the stock fell below its 50-day moving average on Monday for the first time since November. Moving averages are a technical indicator used to determine momentum.

Tesla is also now exposed to the swings in bitcoin prices after the company bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has dropped 15% in the last 24 hours, and broke below $50,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Coin Metrics.