Think you can beat the indexes? Morgan Stanley has some tips for ‘stockpickers’

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The time could be now for active stock pickers, according to Morgan Stanley. And its analysis has identified shares that may have upside. 

Active stock pickers try to do better than an index, buying and selling shares based on whether they think individual prices will go up or down, in contrast to passive investing which tracks the performance of an index, for example.

"A higher level of stock-specific risk is … supportive for active stock pickers," Morgan Stanley analyst Alix Guerrini wrote in a recent note. Guerrini said there is a current trend towards stock-specific risk, where a stock price moves because of its fundamentals or newsflow. It comes after a period of systematic risk, when stocks move together due to macro-economic or geopolitical factors — such as a pandemic.

Given this trend, the Moran Stanley analysts created a list of stocks that are "the most idiosyncratic in nature with the greatest stock specific risk," which it said were the best for stockpickers.

