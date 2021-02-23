Skip Navigation
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Spotify, Starbucks, MGM, Kroger & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America downgraded Kroger to underperform from neutral.
  • BMO upgraded Palo Alto Networks to outperform from market perform.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Okta as buy.
  • Pivotal downgraded Dish to hold from buy.
  • Raymond James downgraded Real Real to market perform from outperform.
  • BMO upgraded Starbucks to outperform from market perform.
  • Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit to outperform from in line.
  • Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments to outperform from market perform.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Spotify to neutral from overweight.
  • Argus upgraded MGM to buy from hold.
A Dish Network field service specialist installs a satellite television system at a residence in Denver.
Matthew Staver | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:

