Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Spotify, Starbucks, MGM, Kroger & more
Published Tue, Feb 23 2021
8:10 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Bank of America downgraded Kroger to underperform from neutral.
BMO upgraded Palo Alto Networks to outperform from market perform.
Deutsche Bank initiated Okta as buy.
Pivotal downgraded Dish to hold from buy.
Raymond James downgraded Real Real to market perform from outperform.
BMO upgraded Starbucks to outperform from market perform.
Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit to outperform from in line.
Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments to outperform from market perform.
Atlantic Equities downgraded Spotify to neutral from overweight.
Argus upgraded MGM to buy from hold.
A Dish Network field service specialist installs a satellite television system at a residence in Denver.
Matthew Staver | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday:
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
Spotify Technology SA
