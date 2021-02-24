Australia’s antitrust chief claims a win over Facebook in news battle

Australia's antitrust chief on Wednesday claimed a victory over Facebook in a digital news battle that has captivated the world over the last week.

Facebook blocked news pages last Wednesday after the Australian government said it was going to introduce a new law that would require Facebook to pay publishers for linking to their stories. The ban was short lived, however, with Facebook cutting a deal with the Australian government on Monday that will see it add news pages back to its platform. Through that deal, some of the proposed legislation was amended and reportedly watered down.

Rod Sims, the chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and the architect of Australia's media reforms, said in a statement shared with CNBC on Wednesday that the ACCC is "extremely pleased" to see the amended legislation, dubbed the news media bargaining code, progressing through Australian Parliament this week.

"This is a significant step in maintaining a vibrant and diverse Australian news media sector which is essential for our society and democracy," said Sims.

"The code will address a significant bargaining power imbalance between Australian news media businesses and major digital platforms," he added. "With the code and its arbitration mechanism in place, the platforms have an incentive to offer fair payment for their use of news content, and Australian news businesses can negotiate commercial deals knowing a backup is in place should negotiations stall."

The code's introduction to Parliament has already resulted in a number of commercial deals between news businesses and Google and Facebook, the ACCC said.

Google announced a major deal with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp last Wednesday.