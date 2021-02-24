Bitcoin bounces back, surging above $50,000 after more buying from Square

Bitcoin's price roared back Wednesday after a sharp sell-off, climbing above $50,000 again as Square announced it had purchased $170 million worth of the cryptocurrency.

At 4 a.m. ET, the world's most valuable digital coin surged 7.5% to a price of $50,683, according to data from Coin Metrics. The cryptocurrency climbed as high as $51,369 a few hours earlier.

Other cryptocurrencies also got a boost, with ether and XRP climbing 11.3% and 7.4% respectively. So-called altcoins, or alternative cryptocurrencies, often climb in times of strength for bitcoin.

On Tuesday, Square announced it had bought 3,318 bitcoins at an average price of around $51,235. The fintech company, which is run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, said bitcoin now represents about 5% of its total assets.

It's not the first time Square has invested in bitcoin — the firm bought $50 million worth of the digital currency last year. Dorsey is one of bitcoin's most well-known proponents, having once said he believes it will eventually become the "single currency" of the internet.