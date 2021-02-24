Bruce Springsteen pleads guilty to public drinking – but prosecutor drops DWI charge

Bruce Springsteen performs at a sound check at the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia.

A federal prosecutor dropped charges of drunken and reckless driving against rock legend Bruce Springsteen.

But the musician pleaded guilty to a charge of drinking alcohol in a national park late last year, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Springsteen, 71, was arrested in November at Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey, also known as Sandy Hook, the U.S. Department of the Interior said earlier this month.

The arrest was made minutes from Springsteen's home in Colts Neck.

"I had two small shots of tequila," Springsteen told a federal magistrate in a virtual arraignment Wednesday morning, according to local Jersey outlet the Daily Journal.

The charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving were dropped after prosecutors said they do not believe they could sustain their burden of proof. Springsteen's level of intoxication at the time was reportedly .02, well under the legal limit, NBC reported.

The federal judge, after commenting on the lack of violations on Springsteen's driving record, imposed a $540 fine.

"I think I can pay that immediately your honor," Springsteen said in the hearing, according to NBC.

News of Springsteen's arrest came just days after "The Boss" appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, which featured numerous shots of him driving across country and city roads.

The auto brand said this month that it would "pause" the ad "until the actual facts can be established."

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama revealed this week that he and Springsteen were launching a podcast together, entitled "Renegades: Born in the USA."

Spotify on Monday released the first two episodes of the podcast, which feature the 44th president and the all-star musician discussing a range of topics from Springsteen's home in New Jersey.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.