Drugmakers are ramping up Covid vaccine production after fixing initial manufacturing delays

A handout image shows the manufacturing process of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine with the execution of the first step with the active pharmaceutical ingredient mRNA at a production facility in Marburg, some 90km north of Frankfurt, Germany.

Drugmakers are significantly ramping up Covid-19 vaccine production after working out manufacturing issues that initially delayed the first shots, executives testified before Congress Tuesday.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., said "the amount of supply has fallen short of expectations" as lawmakers pressed Pfizer and Moderna executives on why they missed early U.S. delivery targets of their vaccines.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in October that the company could deliver between 30 and 40 million doses by the end of the year, but the company only met the lower end of that goal last week, DeGette said at a hearing before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

"We did initially experience some problems with the initial ramp up of our vaccine," Pfizer Chief Business Officer John Young testified at the hearing. "In common with other panelists here, we've been in the process of developing a manufacturing process for a vaccine product that we've never made before."

Young said shortages of some raw materials were among the early production constraints, but added that the company is on track to deliver 300 million doses of the two-shot vaccine before the end of July.

Rep. Jerry McNerney, D-Calif., similarly questioned Moderna for failing to hit initial delivery projections. Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge defended the company's progress, noting that it just narrowly missed its goal of delivering 20 million doses by the end of last year. The company, he said, delivered 17.8 million doses by Dec. 31.

"We ultimately had never, when we were trying to make those estimates, manufactured doses at this scale," Hoge said at the hearing. "We had a lot to learn along the way, and many of the challenges that we ran into were the normal sort of training experiences as you train people to operate a complicated process."

He added that the company is "very pleased" with its current production rate, noting that it delivered 9 million doses last week and is on track to double its current pace of production.