Stocks set to fall after Tuesday's turnaround on Wall Street

Casper Sleep (CSPR): Casper Sleep lost 37 cents per share for its latest quarter, 2 cents a share more than analysts had been anticipating. The mattress retailer reported better-than-expected revenue, however, and its shares rose 4.6% in the premarket. Six Flags (SIX): The theme park operator lost $1 per share for its latest quarter, more than the 89 cents a share loss that analysts had been anticipating. Revenue was well above estimates as was spending per guest. Six Flags said it is focusing on opening all its parks for the 2021 season, and it expects meaningful profit growth once the operating environment becomes more normal. ODP Inc. (ODP): The parent of Office Depot's shares rose 1.1% gain in premarket action, despite falling short on the bottom line in its latest quarterly report. ODP earned 55 cents per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 83 cents a share, but revenue was slightly above analysts' forecasts. Bausch Health (BHC): The pharmaceutical and medical products maker announced an agreement with investor Carl Icahn, adding Icahn Capital's Brett Icahn and Steven Miller to the board of directors. Icahn owns 7.83% of Bausch Health. Toll Brothers (TOL): Toll Brothers earned 76 cents per share for its latest quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of 47 cents a share. The luxury home builder's revenue came in above forecasts as well. Toll Brothers also raised guidance for a variety of key metrics, with demand strong and housing inventories tight, and its shares rose 1.4% premarket. Intuit (INTU): Intuit shares dropped 2.3% premarket after it came in 23 cents a share short of estimates, with quarterly profit of 68 cents per share. The financial software maker's revenue also fell shy of Street projections. The company behind TurboTax and QuickBooks predicted an upbeat current quarter, which includes tax filing season.

