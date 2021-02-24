Watch live: Biden Covid team holds briefing after FDA staff releases positive review of J&J vaccine

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response team is holding a news briefing Wednesday on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 28 million Americans and killed at least 502,681 in a little over a year.

Earlier Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration's staff endorsed Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, a critical step in bringing a third shot to the U.S. The report comes ahead of an FDA advisory panel meeting on Friday and could mean the green light for a third U.S. vaccine as soon as week's end.

J&J has a deal with the federal government to supply 100 million doses of its vaccine by the end of June. J&J's Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. Richard Nettles said that, if authorized for use in the U.S., the company plans to ship more than 20 million doses to the U.S. by the end of March.

