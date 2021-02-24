Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Square, Snap, Mattel, American Eagle & more

Michael Bloom
Share
Key Points
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Square to equal weight from overweight.
  • Cowen upgraded American Eagle to outperform from market perform.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded McAfee to buy from hold.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Energizer to neutral from buy.
  • Jefferies downgraded Canopy Growth to underperform from hold.
  • Rosenblatt raised its price target on Snap to $100 from $70.
  • Citi upgraded Mattel to buy from hold.
  • Canaccord upgraded Thomson Reuters to buy from hold.
American clothing and accessories retailer American Eagle store seen in Tokyo. (Photo by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Light Rocket | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese 4 tech stocks should be safe from bond market jitters, UBS says
Lucy Handley6 hours ago
CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Spotify, Starbucks, MGM, Kroger & more
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProGoldman raises oil forecast, sees jump to $72 this year for U.S. prices
Pippa Stevens
Read More