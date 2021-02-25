FAA fines Boeing $6.6 million for failing to comply with 2015 settlement, safety issues

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday said it fined Boeing $5.4 million after the manufacturer failed to meet the terms of a 2015 settlement and another $1.21 million to settle two other safety-related cases.

In one of the cases Boeing is settling, the FAA alleges Boeing failed to follow quality-control processes and that some staff tasked with performing certification work for its 787 Dreamliner were subjected to "undue pressure."

It's the latest problem for Boeing related to its 787 Dreamliners. Inspections to root out production flaws in the twin-aisle planes have led to delivery delays, further depriving Boeing of much-needed cash as it seeks to put the crisis stemming from two crashes of the 737 Max behind it.

Boeing didn't immediately comment.

