GameStop shares surge in premarket as Reddit favorites rally again

Shares of GameStop climbed 44% in premarket trade on Thursday as heavily-shorted stocks favored by Reddit traders look set for a resurgence.

Investors piled into the bricks-and-mortar video game retailer on Wednesday following the reported ousting of Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell, sending the stock soaring 103.9% before trading was halted.

The company announced Tuesday that Bell will resign on March 26, with reports suggesting that Ryan Cohen – GameStop investor and co-founder of online pet food retailer Chewy -- and the board forced the move in order to accelerate its transition online.

GameStop was at the center of a period of market mayhem in late January as retail traders led by multi-million-member Reddit thread WallStreetBets sent its share price skyrocketing, causing a short-squeeze on a number of Wall Street hedge funds with bets on its decline.

However, some analysts have suggested that there was also some institutional involvement in the ballooning share price.