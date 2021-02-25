Hong Kong's trading tax hike spurred markets into a 'healthy correction,' says Goldman Sachs

Hong Kong's tax hike on share trading was a "convenient catalyst" that helped spur a healthy correction for the city's markets, says Tim Moe from Goldman Sachs.

The government announced in its budget on Wednesday that stamp duty on stock transfers will be raised to 0.13% from 0.1%.

The move sparked a sharp sell-off in the broader markets on Wednesday, but stock prices bounced back partially on Thursday.

The Hang Seng index rose around 1.5% in Thursday afternoon trade, after falling about 3% a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing saw more losses as it slipped by about 1.4%, declining further after the previous day's plunge of more than 8%. The HKEX operates the city's stock exchange and on Wednesday posted a more than 20% year-on-year surge in its 2020 profit attributable to shareholders.

"I think it's important to note that the overall increase, I mean yes it sounds like 30%'s a big number, but it's really 3 cents on every hundred dollars of trading — that's hardly gonna be the only or sufficient fundamental reason for people to make an investment decision," said Moe, co-head of Asia macro-research and chief Asia-Pacific equity strategist at the U.S. investment bank.