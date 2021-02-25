The smallest business owners are excited and confused by PPP rules as priority window opens

Sinelia Louis will finally be eligible to apply for a PPP loan due to changes by the Biden administration that allow access for non-citizen small business owners.

When Sinelia Louis, 50, heard about the recent changes to the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program, she felt like her prayers had been answered.

"I was cleaning, and I said, 'Thank God,'" said Louis. "That gives me some hope to keep going, some hope that my business will not die right here, right now."

Louis runs Caregivers Company LLC, a home-care service that works with seniors, in St. Louis. She's a sole proprietor who's been trying to expand her business in the hopes of being able to hire employees.

More from Invest in You:

Smallest businesses getting extra PPP help. What to know before applying

Black small-business owners are being left behind in pandemic, survey finds

Black leaders offer several key steps to help close racial wealth gap

When Covid hit last March, it was devastating, and the PPP program was a glimmer of hope. Louis applied for a forgivable loan in the first round but was ultimately denied because of her immigration status – she came to the U.S. from Haiti in 1998 and is still waiting to receive her green card. Still, she's working legally with a business license and pays taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.

Now, under new rules that take effect soon, she'll be eligible to receive a PPP loan. She's getting her paperwork ready and plans to take advantage of the priority application period.

PPP confusion abounds

The Biden administration on Monday announced key changes to the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, which was first established by the CARES act to give forgivable loans to firms hard-hit by the pandemic. For a two-week period that started Wednesday, the program will only process loans to the smallest businesses, those with fewer than 20 employees.

At the same time, the administration made key changes to the program that will begin the first week of March. It will update the loan calculation formula for sole proprietors, allow some non-citizen U.S. residents to apply for loans and removed previous restrictions that kept business owners with certain felony convictions or were delinquent on student loans from access to funds.

The misaligned timing of the priority application period and the start of these changes to the program have led to both excitement and confusion for business owners, especially sole proprietors wondering when they should submit their information for a forgivable loan.