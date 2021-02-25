Tom Lee says buy stocks tied to economic rebound as market worries over bond yields

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Tom Lee told CNBC he views the stock market's sharp pullback Thursday as an opportunity to add exposure to cyclical stocks tied to the economic rebound.

In an interview on "Closing Bell," the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said concerns over rising bond yields and a move higher in the VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, sparked a broad risk-off trade.

"Does this sort of change the trajectory for markets? I don't think so. I think the underlying economic data continues to be really good. The advice to our clients continues to be add to your epicenter exposure, the cyclicals," Lee said.