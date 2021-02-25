Skip Navigation
Tom Lee says buy stocks tied to economic rebound as market worries over bond yields

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Tom Lee, Fundstrat Global Advisors
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Tom Lee told CNBC he views the stock market's sharp pullback Thursday as an opportunity to add exposure to cyclical stocks tied to the economic rebound.

In an interview on "Closing Bell," the co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors said concerns over rising bond yields and a move higher in the VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, sparked a broad risk-off trade.

"Does this sort of change the trajectory for markets? I don't think so. I think the underlying economic data continues to be really good. The advice to our clients continues to be add to your epicenter exposure, the cyclicals," Lee said.

