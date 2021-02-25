Virgin Galactic shares fall as quarterly results reveal next spaceflight test delayed to May

A Banner hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Virgin Galactic (SPCE) IPO in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019.

Virgin Galactic delivered fourth quarter results after the market closed on Thursday, with the company disclosing its next spaceflight test is delayed to May.

The company was targeting as early as Feb. 13 for the spaceflight test of its SpaceShipTwo vehicle "Unity," which represents a repeat of its flight attempt in December that was cut short by an engine anomaly. Virgin Galactic's investor presentation disclosed that it "identified EMI as the root cause" of the December engine flight abort, with "additional EMI impacts" uncovered during preparations for the Feb. 13 reflight.

While only two pilots will be on board, the flight is expected to be the first of three as the company seeks to finish developing its spacecraft system and begin flying paying passengers.

Shares of Virgin Galactic fell as much as 11% in after hours trading, after having fallen 8.4% during the day to close at $42.24 a share.