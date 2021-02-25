Investors are turning bullish on Italy as Draghi prepares new reforms

A man wears a protective mask as he sits near the Colosseum, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Rome, Italy November 12, 2020.

LONDON — Mario Draghi's new government could be good for financials and consumer recovery plays, an analyst told CNBC, as investors turn more bullish on Italian stocks.

The former European Central Bank chief has ambitious plans to reform the country, including Italy's judiciary, public administration and tax system — an agenda welcomed by market players who have been tentative on Italy as multiple governments struggled to pass through any meaningful reforms in recent years.

"Accomplishing structural reform will be difficult. But after a long period of Italian underperformance, expectations are low. So any signs that Draghi may succeed in achieving growth-boosting structural reforms could lead to an upward rerating of Italian assets," analysts at investment research firm Gavekal Research said in a note.

The FTSE MIB, Italy's main stock market index, has risen about 7% from a low on Jan. 29 on the back of Draghi's appointment. But experts believe there is further room to grow.

Strategists at UniCredit last week forecast that large and mid-cap segments of the Italian market could have "an absolute performance potential of about 10% from current level" in 2021.