You can now buy a 3D-printed home – here's a look inside

CALVERTON, N.Y. – The homebuilding industry is on the edge of a revolution.

At least that's the way Kirk Andersen sees it. He just used 3D-printing technology to build a 900-square-foot model home on Long Island. He is about to build another one, too – the first 3D-printed home in the United States to be marketed to the public.

The new home will be slightly larger at 1,500 square feet and will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage. It is listed at just under $299,000, about half the price of a comparable newly built home in the area.

Demand is off the charts.

"By the time I walk out of this house I'll have 20 emails, 20 voicemails, and 20 texts, and by the time I get to respond to them I will have another 20 emails, 20 texts and 20 voicemails, so it's non-stop," said Stephen King, the real estate agent for the property.

Andersen is director of operations at SQ4D, a New York-based company with barely a dozen employees. While other companies have 3D-printed small structures that are being used to house the homeless, Andersen's firm is the first company using the technology specifically for the for-sale market.

"We started making small, desktop 3D printers and came up wit the idea that we needed to disrupt the housing market and the construction industry," said Andersen.

So they scaled up their printer, a so-called Autonomous Robotic Construction System. After a lot of testing, they printed the foundation, interior and exterior walls and utility conduits for the model home in just two days.