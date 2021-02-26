Congress is working on new $1,400 stimulus checks. Here's who could be eligible for the first time

Austin Goergen, a student at Oregon State University, started a petition last year to allow dependents ages 17 and up to qualify for stimulus checks.

Washington lawmakers are one step closer to authorizing new $1,400 stimulus checks for millions of Americans.

This time, one big group could become eligible for the first time: dependents age 17 and older.

That's provided the bill the House of Representatives plans to pass and move on to the Senate is approved in its current form. The legislation is expected to be finalized in mid-March.

Such a change would be great news for people like Austin Goergen, 20, a student at Oregon State University, who last year started a Change.org petition when he realized the first $1,200 stimulus checks would exclude those like him and his peers who had been claimed as dependents.

Goergen's petition garnered almost 5,000 signatures. Still, the second $600 stimulus checks authorized by Congress in December continued to exclude individuals in that cohort, despite some calls on both sides of the aisle to change those terms.

Previous estimates from the American Enterprise Institute have indicated that expanding the stimulus payments to adult dependents could make as many as 26 million more people eligible for money.

That would generally cover college students, as well as adults with disabilities who may have been claimed by a caretaker.