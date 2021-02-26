Want to travel like a rock star? One celebrity RV company's Covid pivot lets you do just that

The Hemphill Brothers Coach Company knows a thing or two about how celebrities live on the road. The Nashville-based RV company, run by brothers Joey and Trent Hemphill, has been building and outfitting luxury tour buses for 40 years, touting an A-list client roster ranging from mega stars like Taylor Swift, Oprah, Dolly Parton and Beyonce to former U.S. presidents. "2020 was going to be our best year yet. It was already booked as our biggest year in the history of our company," said Trent Hemphill, when CNBC first caught up with Hemphill back in October. But when the coronavirus pandemic led to abrupt concert cancellations across the country in early March 2020, $30 million dollars in booked RV rentals for musicians on tour went out the door with them. "My brother and I, we've been through a lot of things together in this business, but nothing like this," Trent Hemphill said. Data from the American Bus Association estimates that between 75%-80% decrease of tour bus trips have been cancelled since mid-March 2020 due to the pandemic, a nearly $5 billion dollar loss for the U.S. entertainment coach industry, which includes motor-coach operators and tour companies. The Hemphills grew up touring as a successful family gospel group before borrowing money from their dad in 1980 to buy their first bus to rent out. Now, they have over 100 buses. The Hemphill Brothers Coach Company is located in Nashville, Tenn.

During the first five months of 2019, business was booming: 95% of the Hemphill fleet were on the open road. But in early 2020, "not a single RV left the lot for three months," said Joey Hemphill. "We were deemed essential transportation for the government. But there was no business to be had." "The most painful thing we've ever had to do was lay off employees. We had to be very nimble and cut costs immediately and figure out a path through this so that we get to the other side," he added. So the brothers put their heads together and decided to do something they'd never done before: Create a social media presence and begin marketing their buses to the masses. "We deal with tour managers. Dealing with the general public is something we've never done in our 40 years. So it was all new to us," said Joey Hemphill. "We said, our equipment can be used by the general public that doesn't even know we exist. We just got to get the message out there," added Trent Hemphill. To drum up buzz, the brothers came up with phrase "travel like a rockstar" to market their luxe RVs to American tourists and travelers who were seeking an alternative to air travel during the pandemic. "It was a way for us to not only generate revenue for the company, but for our employees and drivers as well," said Trent Hemphill. The "rockstar experience" went viral — and the Hemphills said they've completed dozens of tourist road trip rentals last year and into 2021. The buses are a lot like being in a rolling a five-star hotel and riders can choose from between multiple floor plans. The "star bus" can sleep up to 12 people and even pets, and each part of the bus can be closed off for privacy. The brothers said that every bus is "extremely customized" and "no two buses are the same."

The Hemphill Brothers' celebrity RVs are outfitted in top-of-the-line materials and trimmings like genuine leather, hardwood flooring, granite, marble and quartz. The elaborate buses cater to luxury travelers who seek the ultimate comfort on the road. Hemphill Brothers Coach Company