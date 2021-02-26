Skip Navigation
How to invest in the fast-changing retail landscape, according to a top JPMorgan analyst

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Lululemon Athletica store exterior, Ponce City Market.
John Greim | LightRocket | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Investors who want exposure to retail stocks in an anticipation of an economic reopening should take a dual-track approach, according to JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss.

In an interview Friday on CNBC's "The Exchange," Boss laid out a pair of stock groupings he sees as primed to capitalize on two major retail trends.

The first dynamic is a return to the office and more social activities, like a night out to eat or a vacation, he said. The second centers on Boss's view that the pandemic has caused a long-lasting shift toward increased wardrobe casualization, favoring stocks like Lululemon.

The backdrop for both trends, Boss said, is potentially "explosive" demand from shoppers once Covid vaccinations reach a certain level of availability. Additional stimulus checks, should another pandemic relief package be approved by Congress, would add to that, Boss said.

