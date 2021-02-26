What to watch today: Stocks try to recover from Thursday's tech-led rout

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were choppy as tech stocks tried to recover from Thursday's rout that dragged the Nasdaq down 3.5% for its worst single-day performance since October. The Dow on Thursday sank 559 points, or 1.8%, from a record closing high the previous session. The Dow had its worst day in nearly a month and so did the S&P 500, which lost almost 2.5%. The culprit behind the selloff was the rapid rise in bond yields. (CNBC)



All three stock benchmarks were tracking for weekly losses. Ahead of the final trading day of February, the Nasdaq was clinging to a gain for the month, which started off strong. The Nasdaq was down nearly 7% from its Feb. 12 record closing high. The Dow and S&P 500 both remain solidly in the green for the month. However, the S&P 500 was off almost 2.7% from its last record closing high, also on Feb. 12. (CNBC)



* Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off (Reuters) The 10-year Treasury yield retreated Friday morning, but remained above 1.4%, after surging to 1.6% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020 and more than 0.5% higher since the end of January. The spike in the 10-year yield, which is used as a benchmark for mortgage rates and auto loans, has been driven by expectations of improving economic conditions as coronavirus vaccines are rolled out, as well as fears of higher inflation. (CNBC)



A fresh round of government stimulus checks, approved in December, sent personal income up to its biggest monthly gain since April 2020 though inflation remained tame. The Commerce Department reported Friday morning that personal income rose 10% in January, slightly beating expectations. Personal consumption expenditure inflation matched estimates at 1.5%. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Salesforce.com (CRM): Salesforce earned $1.04 per share for its latest quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 75 cents a share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, however the business software giant gave a weaker-than-expected full-year profit forecast. Analysts are also expressing concern about the impact of the company's acquisition of messaging platform Slack (WORK). Dow stock Salesforce fell 4.4% in the premarket. Airbnb (ABNB): Airbnb reported a loss in its first quarter as a public company, but the company did see better than expected revenue as the pandemic prompted consumers to embrace local travel. Shares rose about 1% in the premarket. Etsy (ETSY): Etsy earned $1.08 per share for its latest quarter, well above the 59 cents a share consensus estimate. The online crafts marketplace also saw revenue beat Wall Street forecasts. Etsy also issued an upbeat current-quarter forecast, and its shares rose 8% in the premarket. Foot Locker (FL): Foot Locker shares tanked 12.1% in premarket trading after quarterly revenue came in below Street forecasts and comparable-store sales unexpectedly declined. The athletic apparel and footwear retailer also reported quarterly profit of $1.55 per share, beating consensus by 20 cents a share. DraftKings (DKNG): Shares of the online sports gambling company rose 3.2% in the premarket after DraftKings reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and raised its full-year revenue forecast. The company said it is seeing a substantial increase in user activation due to marketing expenditures and further legalization of sports gambling. Cinemark (CNK): The movie theater operator's stock dropped 2.6% in premarket action after it reported a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter. Cinemark was impacted by pandemic-related theater closures, although quarterly revenue did top Wall Street forecasts. Rocket Companies (RKT): The parent of Quicken Loans and other financial service offerings reported quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 87 cents a share. Revenue also topped forecasts. Rocket completed a year of record mortgage volume, and announced it would pay a special dividend of $1.11 per share. Rocket stock rose 9.1% in premarket trading. Nikola (NKLA): Nikola shares fell 2.1% in the premarket after the electric vehicle maker said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that founder Trevor Milton had made several inaccurate statements about its technology. Nikola had previously denied issuing misleading communications to the public. WW International (WW): WW earned 18 cents per share for its latest quarter, short of the 32 cents a share consensus estimate. The Weight Watchers parent's revenue beat estimates. WW is seeing strong growth in digital subscriptions but a decline when its virtual workshops are included. Shares sank 9.7% in the premarket. Workday (WDAY): Workday reported quarterly earnings of 73 cents per share, beating the 55 cents a share consensus estimate. The human resources software company's revenue came in slightly above forecasts. Workday issued a weaker-than-expected forecast for subscription sales during this fiscal year, sending its shares down 7.2% in premarket trading. Groupon (GRPN): The daily deals company nearly doubled the 26 cents a share consensus estimate with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share. Revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts. Its shares jumped 13.1% in the premarket.

