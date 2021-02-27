After brain hemorrhage, CNBC's Sharon Epperson emphasizes knowing family medical history

Sharon Epperson David A. Grogan | CNBC

After Sharon Epperson, CNBC's senior personal finance correspondent, survived a brain hemorrhage due to a ruptured aneurysm in September 2016, she devoted herself to learning more about her family's medical history. Several relatives had passed away following brain hemorrhages in the past, but she'd never asked many questions about it. "I did know that my mother's oldest sister and her father passed away from brain hemorrhages," Epperson told TODAY. "That was a word I had to learn as a young person, just to know their story. ... But I didn't understand how important family medical history can be even decades later."

Epperson said that her grandfather passed away four months before she was born, and because the history seemed so distant, she had never mentioned it at her doctor's appointments. Her grandfather had died just a few months after her grandmother, so before her own hemorrhage, Epperson said it was easy to make it into a "romantic thing." "Because that's what I do, I made it into a romantic thing where he passed away of this brain hemorrhage because he just couldn't go on because he missed his wife so much," she explained. "And I didn't really think about, medically, what a brain hemorrhage is and what the medical reasons could be behind that and what health factors might have led to that." After she survived her brain hemorrhage in 2016, Epperson said that she began thinking about what her grandfather and aunt had experienced. She also found out that her great-grandfather had passed away from the same condition. Now, Epperson is a part of a scientific study that looks at the brains of those who have survive brain hemorrhages. More from Invest in You:

Black women bear the brunt of financial pain from pandemic, CNBC + Acorns survey finds

Here's what steps you need to take to prepare for financial emergencies in 2021

Are you really prepared for a money emergency? This is the financial first-aid kit you need to stock "This study is looking at the outcomes afterwards. You know, people have survived, but what kind of disabilities or what kind of challenges are they facing (after)?" she said. "And one of the aspects of it was to do some genetic testing, a saliva test, to look at the genetics of it. And I thought 'This is exactly why I'm still here, so that I can be part of the next generation of research that goes into why this happens.'" Epperson said that she's also been thinking about the topic during Black History Month, as she discusses her family history.

Sharon Epperson and her 15-year-old daughter Emma Farley. Sharon Epperson | CNBC