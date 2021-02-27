Here's what's in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that just passed the House

In an effort to deliver financial relief to struggling families and ramp up vaccination distribution across the country, House Democrats passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan early Saturday morning.

The bill, which largely tracks the economic plan President Joe Biden unveiled in January, includes funding for vaccine production and distribution, another round of stimulus payments for many households, an extension of federal unemployment benefits and more. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called it "transformative" during debate on the floor Friday night.

"The American people need to know that their government is there for them, and as President Biden has said, help is on the way," Pelosi said.

No Republicans voted for the bill. Conservatives largely object to the bill's size and the inclusion of provisions which they say are unrelated to the pandemic.

"Democrats are so embarrassed by all the non-covid waste in this bill that they are jamming it through in the dead of night," said House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy during the debate.

The bill will now head to the Senate, where it is expected to pass, albeit with some potential changes. Here's the breakdown of some of the major provisions in the House's version.