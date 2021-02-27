Biden's immigration bill faces an uphill battle in Congress, but these parts could find bipartisan support

Deportees walk across a U.S.-Mexico border bridge from Texas into Mexico on February 25, 2021 in Matamoros, Mexico.

Immigration advocates and experts across the political spectrum do not expect the comprehensive immigration bill backed by President Joe Biden to pass in Congress as is — but the areas where their priorities align highlight opportunities for bipartisan compromise.

Democrats on Feb. 18 introduced the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, which would establish an eight-year path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants, broaden legal immigration avenues, and reduce visa backlogs, among other provisions.

Even upon introduction, the bill's sponsors acknowledged the possibility of an alternative piece-by-piece approach to passing immigration reform.

"We are pursuing an 'all of the above' strategy," lead sponsor Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., said at the news conference unveiling the bill. "All options are on the table, and we hope to pass robust immigration reform, but there are other great immigration bills that we also will be taking up and hopefully passing as well."

Democrats hold thin majorities in both chambers of Congress, and the legislation would require a minimum of 10 Republican votes to defeat a Senate filibuster and move the bill to a final vote on passage.

That's unlikely to happen for this comprehensive bill. Republican lawmakers do not support the broad path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants in particular and demand greater border security measures.

"There isn't anyone who's saying that there's an easy path for this bill to pass," Jacinta González, senior campaign organizer for advocacy group Mijente, said on a call with supporters Tuesday. "We have to be really realistic and honest with our people about that."

While advocates recognize that the comprehensive package is unlikely to pass, they see the bill as a starting point for legislative movement on immigration reform.

"There are pieces in that bill that do have significant support that if taken separately could actually get passed into law," said Jorge Lima, senior vice president of policy at Americans for Prosperity, the conservative political advocacy group backed by billionaire Charles Koch.