Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Searching for buying opportunities in the wake of the bond-market storm

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Share
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange
Source: NYSE

A nasty gale tore through the bond market the past month, sending yields flying, upending portfolios and whipping around valuation models.

With a tentative calm returning on Friday, it's probably time to assess the damage and look for any valuable windfall that was knocked lose.

Not every strong market reaction is an overreaction, and the swirl in stock and bond prices is almost entirely about an urgent repricing for an economic acceleration that appears quite likely. Yet when prices start to dart around as fast as they did last week, with 10-year Treasuries running briefly above 1.6% from 1.13% two weeks earlier, there's a better chance of overshoots.

Bonds themselves regrouped Friday, the 10-year settling all the way back to 1.41%, helped by a likely mechanical month-end rebalancing out of equities into fixed-income after stocks' massive outperformance this year.

More In Santoli on Stocks

CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Disorderly rotation, the Big Five falter, a groggy bond market
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Bond market tests stocks, GameStop rekindles, a tired S&P 500
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Big Tech syncs up with long-term Treasuries, ARK Invest battleground
Michael Santoli
Read More