Cuomo, facing pressure from Democrats, agrees to independent probe of sexual harassment allegations

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters during a news conference at a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday backed off his plan to appoint a former federal judge, who has a close connection to one of the governor's top advisors, to oversee an investigation of sexual harassment allegations against him.

The Cuomo administration said it will ask New York state attorney general Letitia James and Janet DiFiore, chief judge on the state's highest court, to choose who will oversee an independent probe. The decision would help "avoid even the perception of a lack of independence or inference of politics," Beth Garvey, special counsel to Cuomo, said in a statement.

"We will leave all decisions concerning the investigation to be made in the discretion of the independent counsel selected by the Attorney General and Chief Judge," Garvey said.

James, in a statement Sunday, said she was ready to oversee an investigation and make any necessary appointments. However, she said this can only be done through an official referral from the governor's office, and must include subpoena power.

"I urge the governor to make this referral immediately," James said.

The governor's reversal comes after a slew of Democrats criticized the governor's initial pick to lead a review and called for an independent probe of allegations after a second female aide came forward to accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment. Some Democratic lawmakers also joined some Republicans to call on Cuomo to immediately resign.

Cuomo's office initially said it would choose former federal judge Barbara Jones to lead the review. Jones had worked with Cuomo's top adviser Steven Cohen.

The calls for an independent investigation follow a New York Times report published on Saturday evening that described the accusations of Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old former aide to the governor, who said Cuomo had asked her about her sex life and whether she was monogamous in relationships and had ever "been with an older man."

It was the second allegation against the governor in a week. Former aide Lindsey Boylan, a former state economic development official, detailed sexual harassment claims against Cuomo last week, including a kiss without her consent in his Manhattan office. Cuomo has denied Boylan's accusations.

Cuomo responded to Bennett's allegations in a statement on Saturday, saying he intended to serve as a mentor and "never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate."