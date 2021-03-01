5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:
U.S. stock futures started the new month moving sharply higher Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indicated to rise more than 1% each, trying to put a dent in the late February decline. While rapidly rising bond yields pressured stocks last week, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped Monday from a one-year high, trading around 1.43%. The Dow lost 1.8% and the S&P 500 fell nearly 2.5% for the week. The Nasdaq took the brunt of the tech sell-off, with a weekly loss of 4.9%. February's strong start, however, was enough to carry the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq higher by nearly 3.2%, 2.6% and almost 1%, respectively, for the month.
The CDC signed off Sunday on Johnson & Johnson's one-shot Covid-19 vaccine for people 18 years and older as the federal government prepares to ship out millions of doses this week. The FDA gave J&J's vaccine, which demonstrated 72% efficacy in the U.S., emergency use authorization Saturday. While the other two vaccines cleared in the U.S. — two-shot regimes from Pfizer and Moderna — each showed over 90% efficacy, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday all three are "really quite good." He told NBC's "Meet the Press" that Americans should take whatever vaccine they can get.
The House early Saturday approved a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill championed by President Joe Biden. It included $1,400 direct payments to individuals, a $400-per-week federal unemployment boost through late August, and billions of dollars to distribute coronavirus vaccines and to assist schools and local governments. The measure goes to the Senate, where a provision to raise the federal minimum wage will likely be stripped out. But as NBC News points out the rest of the package appeared to be good shape as Democrats aim to use a process that doesn't require Republican support.
Warren Buffett, the 90-year-old "Oracle of Omaha," remains a firm believer in the U.S., saying in Saturday's release of his closely watched Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholder letter to "never bet against America." On the markets, Buffett said ultra-low interest rates around the world diminished the appeal of bonds. Buffett also said Berkshire's May 1 annual meeting will be held in Los Angeles, the first time outside of Omaha, Nebraska. Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, who lives in Los Angeles, missed 2020′s meeting due to pandemic travel restrictions. Munger, 97, is expected to join Buffett this year.
As Covid-fallout roiled markets during 2020, Buffett said in his letter that Berkshire bought back around $9 billion shares in the fourth quarter, bringing last year's total repurchases to a record $24.7 billion. Apple still ranks as the conglomerate's biggest common stock investment, which played an important role offsetting the pandemic damage to Berkshire's railroad and insurance business in 2020. The letter contained no update on succession or details on what Buffett may do with Berkshire's more than $138 billion in cash on hand at the end of 2020.
