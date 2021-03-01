How millennial Nobel Prize nominee Amanda Nguyen's viral video sparked coverage of anti-Asian racism

Did you expect your message on anti-Asian racism to go viral?

No, absolutely not. In fact, I thought I would lose followers, because every other time I posted about race, I did. And I just thought to myself, 'You know what, I don't care, because people need to know.'



People just don't know. And I think so much of this happens because of ignorance. The problem here is invisibility. So the solution is visibility.

What kind of response have you gotten from the video?

We're in a moment of reckoning right now. It's been both so heartening and heartbreaking to see the wave of people speaking up — I'm literally getting messaged by thousands of people every day with stories like, 'My father was murdered, can you uplift the story?' Or, 'My grandma was assaulted, can you uplift the story?' I've also gotten messages like, 'For the first time in my life, I feel like I can speak up about the grief that I've experienced or the racism that I've experienced living in this yellow skin.' Reading that has been so just amazing and powerful. While the video certainly was a first domino, we wouldn't be here without literally millions of people feeling like, 'You know what, it's OK to be seen and speak our truth.'

Anti-Asian discrimination in the U.S. dates back to the 1800s. How does this moment feel different?

At Rise, we've had folks working on the ground on this for nearly a decade. There's an inflection point now because we have had these horrific acts of violence caught on camera. It's so hard to turn away from what is recorded. It's also because these acts of violence have been rising.



Over 2,800 attacks have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate in the past year.



Additionally, people are saying they've been through this experience and are asking for help. When people join in solidarity, it helps create a new space to speak out.

Social media is a powerful tool to raise awareness. How do you hope awareness becomes action off of these platforms?

It's quite simple. There are structural, systematic exclusions that have happened to the AAPI community. It's not only in the newsrooms; it's also clearly in our federal government. Some federal agencies don't even include Asians in the definition of racial minorities. This is a widespread omission. I want to hear from the secretary of education about why AAPI history isn't taught in schools. Why is it that people don't know about internment camps, or how the one of the largest lynchings in U.S. history was against the AAPI community? I want to know why people aren't taught our contributions as well? There are so many things that people can do to educate themselves, not only about our history but also about our culture. Empathy is going to be the solution for this, and visibility builds empathy. You can start from home. Turn on your computer and find out more information about the AAPI community and listen to the grassroots organizers on the ground.

AAPI organizing has a long history. Whose work has informed your approach to activism right now?

Russell Jeung, a professor of Asian American studies at San Francisco State University and cofounder of Stop AAPI Hate, has been so eloquent in calling out for racial solidarity between communities. It's so important we understand this is not a zero-sum situation. It's not the 'oppression Olympics.' But we have to do this together. We are stronger together. It's important that people not only get to learn about AAPI history as an elective in college, if it is even offered in colleges. It needs to start from elementary school, middle school and high school. It needs to start from the very beginning so that we are seen as part of this community. I think that there hasn't been an Asian American who hasn't been asked the question, 'Where are you from? No really, where you really from?' It seems innocent, but at the core of that, it's othering. It's the idea that you don't belong. When you have this perpetual foreigner stereotype, it's easy to scapegoat. The consequence of that has been lives lost.

How do you plan to continue this type of work?