Buffett's Berkshire is set to outperform as it posted a better-than-feared 2020, continues buybacks

Berkshire Hathaway weathered the pandemic just fine thanks to the resilience of its businesses and record buybacks in lieu of deal-making, and the stage appears set for the conglomerate to outperform this year, analysts and investors said.

While Warren Buffett's annual letter was a letdown to some hoping for a big acquisition announcement or market pronouncement, his conglomerate's performance speaks for itself. Revenues totaled $245.5 billion in 2020, only a 3.5% year-over-year decline despite the pandemic damage. Berkshire shares have wiped out 2020 losses and hit a new record high on the back of nearly $25 billion share repurchases as well as strong gains in its equity portfolio.

The 'B' shares were up 3% on Monday following the earnings and letter release on Saturday, approaching a new high.