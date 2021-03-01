Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Buffett's Berkshire is set to outperform as it posted a better-than-feared 2020, continues buybacks

Yun Li@YunLi626
Share
Key Points
  • Berkshire Hathaway posted a better-than-feared 2020 as many of its key businesses held up well and Warren Buffett's buyback strategy paid off.
  • Many view Berkshire as a proxy for the U.S. economy as it owns a hodge-podge of large businesses including insurance, transportation, utility, retail and manufacturing.
  • As the economy reopens, analysts are optimistic that the conglomerate could see an accelerated growth in many businesses.
  • Analysts cheered the positive commentary around sustained buybacks as they believe the repurchase program is a good use of capital when the environment for major acquisitions is not ideal.
Warren Buffett
Gerard Miller | CNBC

Berkshire Hathaway weathered the pandemic just fine thanks to the resilience of its businesses and record buybacks in lieu of deal-making, and the stage appears set for the conglomerate to outperform this year, analysts and investors said.

While Warren Buffett's annual letter was a letdown to some hoping for a big acquisition announcement or market pronouncement, his conglomerate's performance speaks for itself. Revenues totaled $245.5 billion in 2020, only a 3.5% year-over-year decline despite the pandemic damage. Berkshire shares have wiped out 2020 losses and hit a new record high on the back of nearly $25 billion share repurchases as well as strong gains in its equity portfolio.

The 'B' shares were up 3% on Monday following the earnings and letter release on Saturday, approaching a new high.

More In Stock Deep Dive

CNBC ProWhy Keurig Dr Pepper is more than a pandemic play
Amelia Lucas
CNBC Pro4 reasons why Walmart's sell-off is an opportunity for investors willing to be a little patient
Melissa Repko
CNBC ProHow 1-800-Flowers plans to keep the momentum as demand — and the stock — soar during the pandemic
Lauren Thomas
Read More