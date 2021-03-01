Goldman says that investors shouldn't worry about interest rates at these levels

Rising bond yields that shook investors the last couple weeks are well short of anything that poses a broader threat to the market, according to Goldman Sachs strategists.

Longer-duration government bond yields have hit levels last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic declaration in March 2020. The rise has triggered worries that faster economic growth could generate inflation and pose a threat at a time when the S&P 500 is at valuation levels not seen since the dotcom bubble.

The S&P 500 fell 2.45% last week amid an increasingly volatile market environment.

However, Goldman insists that while rates indeed have soared, they are not flashing danger signals.

"Investors ask whether the level of rates is becoming a threat to equity valuations. Our answer is an emphatic 'no,'" David Kostin, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in his weekly note to clients.

The 10-year Treasury yield, used as a benchmark for fixed-rate mortgages and some other forms of consumer debt, last traded at 1.43% Monday morning. That's off of the 1.54% peak hit Thursday but otherwise is around the highest seen since late February 2020 and higher than it started 2021.