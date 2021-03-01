India's recovery is 'here to stay,' economic advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi says

India's economic growth has picked up momentum, indicating the recovery is "here to stay," according to an economic advisor to India's Prime Minster Narendra Modi.

After two consecutive quarters of contraction, India's economy expanded by 0.4% year-on-year in the October-December quarter, according to data released from the National Statistics Office last Friday. That compared with revised contractions of 7.3% in July-September and 24.4% in April-June.

"I think on balance, I would say the recovery is here to say," Anantha Nageswaran, a part-time member of the economic advisory council to the prime minister, said in an interview on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.

"Early indicators for January and February show that recovery has picked up momentum, and there is a continuation of what has happened in Q3," he added.

India's finance ministry said in a statement after the release of the GDP data, that the economy has returned to the "pre-pandemic times of positive growth rates," which it said reflected a continued V-shaped recovery.