More teachers plan to quit as Covid stress overwhelms educators

The challenges of teaching in-person or online have stretched educators to their limits.

After nearly a full year of either putting themselves at risk in a classroom or struggling to reach students remotely, many now say they may change careers or simply quit.

"Teachers have been feeling the brunt of how drastically this pandemic has changed our world," said Colin Sharkey, executive director of the Association of American Educators, a national professional association.

"The demands that are put on them are off the charts."

At a time when many state and local governments are struggling to recruit and retain educators, a nationwide poll of public education professionals found a growing number are ready to leave their jobs.

Overall, K-12 employees' general satisfaction with their employers sank to 44% in October from 69% in March 2020, according to a report from the Center for State and Local Government Excellence. Of the roughly 3.5 million full- and part-time public school teachers, more than one-third, or 38%, said that working during the pandemic has made them consider changing jobs.

At the college level, even more — about 55% — of faculty have seriously considered changing careers or retiring early, according to a separate report from Fidelity Investments and The Chronicle of Higher Education.

The last 11 months have taken an emotional toll on teachers across the board, the report found. Yet, women, in particular, were more likely to feel overworked and overwhelmed as a result of the pandemic, in part, because they are also more likely to manage additional childcare responsibilities at home.