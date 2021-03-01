At-home fitness company Tonal to open shops within 40 Nordstrom stores

Nordstrom is searching for ways to grow its active business, while it also adds more merchandise to its stores beyond dresses, shoes, handbags and makeup.

It's found a new partner in Tonal, a company that sells a wall-mounted workout station for $2,995.

The department store chain announced Monday that it will be adding 40 mini Tonal shops to its stores, with the rollout beginning later this month. The 50-square-foot shops will be located in Nordstrom's active department next to workout apparel and other fitness accessories. Customers will be able to demo the Tonal device and speak with a Tonal employee.

For Tonal, the partnership will expand the fitness equipment maker's reach to new customers, at a time when many Americans have been investing in high-tech devices to enhance their at-home workouts during the pandemic. The company currently has just 16 brick-and-mortar locations — six of its own stores, and 10 "shop in shops" with other business partners.

Nordstrom, meantime, hopes to become a top-of-mind destination for active gear, and give shoppers more of a reason to visit its stores. Many of them are in malls that have been frequented less during the health crisis.

The Seattle-headquartered retailer has previously said it plans to increase the amount of space devoted to active apparel and wellness products. It added a dedicated Active page to its website in December, as it saw more people browsing yoga mats and sweatpants from home. And it's in the process of adding over 75 new active brands — specializing in categories like hiking, tennis and golf — online and in its stores, this year.

"We continue to prioritize being that place of discovery," Lori Marten, a merchandise manager for Nordstrom's active category, said in a phone interview.

"We're often considered the partner of choice in regards to working with brands, physically and digitally," she said. "So it was a pretty seamless opportunity across the board — one that really helps us build our authority and authenticity in a space that we are aggressively growing."

Marten added that talks between Nordstrom and Tonal began in November, in the thick of this past holiday season, and quickly developed from there. The partnership is a long-term agreement, not a pop-up, she said. In the past, Nordstrom has dedicated space in its stores temporarily, to brands like the luggage maker Away and beauty business Glossier, in a bid to lure younger customers inside.