Value investor Bill Nygren says these two stocks are still cheap after the big market comeback

A giant digital sign is seen at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California, on October 23, 2019.

Value investor Bill Nygren told CNBC on Monday that he likes shares of Facebook after going beneath the surface of the social media giant's earnings picture.

Nygren, a longtime portfolio manager for the Oakmark Select Fund, made the remarks in an interview on "Closing Bell" shortly after a broad rally on Wall Street helped the S&P 500 post its best day since June.

"It's a FAANG name, but I think it's probably the most boring of the FAANG names," Nygren said about Facebook while using the acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.