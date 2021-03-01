Self-employed, gig workers are still waiting for new PPP rules that would mean bigger loans

The self-employed and gig workers are anxiously waiting for the Small Business Association to update guidelines to its Paycheck Protection Program, which could mean bigger loans for the group.

The Biden administration announced last week changes to how the SBA will calculate forgivable loans for sole proprietors and other small businesses without any employees. The updated formula — which will likely lead to larger loan amounts for non-employer firms, including sole proprietors and independent contractors — will be announced this week.

It's still unclear when in the week the SBA will update its guidelines, meaning that those who would benefit from the change should still wait to submit their applications for the program.

More from Invest in You:

Smallest businesses getting extra PPP help. What to know before applying

Black small-business owners are being left behind in pandemic, survey finds

Black leaders offer several key steps to help close racial wealth gap

"Loans submitted prior to the official rule changes are subject to the rules in effect at the time of application," said Carol Wilkerson, an SBA spokesperson.

That's led to frustration for some who want to take advantage of the two-week priority application window for the smallest businesses that went into effect on Feb. 24 and ends the second week of March. Of course, sole proprietors will still be able to apply for PPP loans until the program deadline at the end of the month; they just won't get priority treatment once the 14-day exclusivity window closes.

For now, lenders are working to help borrowers prepare what they can to be ready for the updated guidelines.