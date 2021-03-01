Not just Tesla: Tech analyst says electric vehicle stocks could soar 50% this year

Electric vehicle stocks could climb up to 50% this year, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who thinks there's enough room in the market for more than just Tesla.

"In my opinion EV stocks could be up another 40- 50% this year, given what we're seeing in terms of a green tidal wave globally," Ives told CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Monday.

"I think right now it's a big enough ocean for more than one boat," said Ives. "It's not just going to be Tesla's world."

Ives said he expects the electric vehicle industry to grow into a $5 trillion market over the next decade; in 2020, market research firm Fortune Business Insights valued it at around $250 billion.

He's also bullish on the outlook for traditional automakers, as well as pure electric vehicle makers like Tesla.

"This is really going to be what I believe is a renaissance of growth for these automakers and you're going to see a re-rating," he said, pointing to General Motors and Ford.